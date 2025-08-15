Daring Rescue in Kinnaur: Four Rescued from Flash Flood Fury
In Kinnaur, a sudden flash flood in Hojjo Nallah left four people stranded. The Indian Army, aided by the 14th Battalion NDRF, executed a daring rescue using a rope throw gun, showcasing exceptional skill and coordination. All individuals were safely evacuated despite challenging conditions.
In a perilous incident high in the remote terrain of Kinnaur, a flash flood in Hojjo Nallah near Rishi Dogri left four individuals trapped. The District Disaster Management Authority reported that while the incident occurred on August 13, the water levels surged dramatically by 1410 hrs the following day, transforming the stream into an insurmountable obstacle.
The Indian Army responded swiftly, initiating a rescue operation in treacherous conditions, marked by unstable terrain, powerful water currents, and harsh weather. As the situation became increasingly dire, a specialized team from the 14th Battalion, NDRF, led by Inspector Neeraj Bharati, joined forces with the military. Demonstrating exceptional skill, they utilized a rope throw gun to bridge the furious waters. An NDRF member then boldly crossed the torrent using the rope system, successfully evacuating all four stranded individuals.
Deputy Commandant Dharmender Thakur of the 14th Battalion, NDRF, hailed the mission as "a remarkable example of coordination, courage, and commitment under extreme conditions." The rescued parties were safely relocated, concluding an operation that highlighted the critical readiness and effectiveness of India's disaster response forces. (ANI)
