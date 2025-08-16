Haryana's DAYALU Scheme: Aiding Families with Financial Relief

In a bid to support bereaved families, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday distributed Rs 76 crore to 2020 families under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana (DAYALU) during an event in Chandigarh. 'This initiative aims to provide relief for those impacted by the loss of a family member,' stated the Chief Minister, emphasizing the financial support extended under the Mukhyamantri Dayalu Yojana and the Deen Dayal Yojana.

Highlighting the scheme's scope, CM Saini revealed that prior to this event, Rs 1,380 crore had been disbursed under DAYALU, with 36,351 families receiving assistance since its inception on April 1, 2023. Additionally, he disclosed disbursement of Rs 118 crore last month. The scheme provides up to Rs 5 lakh to families with an annual income of Rs 1.80 lakh, who face a member's death or disability.

Saini also announced an upcoming development as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate six road projects worth Rs 11,000 crore for Delhi NCR and Haryana. Paying tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Saini urged the opposition to embody Vajpayee's political decency.