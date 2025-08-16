Left Menu

Haryana's DAYALU Scheme: Aiding Families with Financial Relief

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini distributed Rs 76 crore to 2020 families under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana (DAYALU) in Chandigarh. The scheme, initiated on April 1, 2023, has already disbursed Rs 1,380 crore, benefiting over 36,000 families. PM Modi to inaugurate major road projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 11:45 IST
Haryana's DAYALU Scheme: Aiding Families with Financial Relief
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to support bereaved families, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday distributed Rs 76 crore to 2020 families under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana (DAYALU) during an event in Chandigarh. 'This initiative aims to provide relief for those impacted by the loss of a family member,' stated the Chief Minister, emphasizing the financial support extended under the Mukhyamantri Dayalu Yojana and the Deen Dayal Yojana.

Highlighting the scheme's scope, CM Saini revealed that prior to this event, Rs 1,380 crore had been disbursed under DAYALU, with 36,351 families receiving assistance since its inception on April 1, 2023. Additionally, he disclosed disbursement of Rs 118 crore last month. The scheme provides up to Rs 5 lakh to families with an annual income of Rs 1.80 lakh, who face a member's death or disability.

Saini also announced an upcoming development as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate six road projects worth Rs 11,000 crore for Delhi NCR and Haryana. Paying tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Saini urged the opposition to embody Vajpayee's political decency.

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025