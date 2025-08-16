Tributes Pour in for Nagaland Governor La Ganesan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy CM Udayanidhi Stalin paid their last respects to Nagaland Governor La Ganesan in Chennai on Friday. Ganesan passed away at Apollo Hospital, marking a significant loss felt across the nation, especially on Independence Day.

Nagaland is observing a seven-day state mourning from August 16 to 22, with the national flag at half-mast on official buildings, and the state government has canceled any entertainment activities during this period, confirmed Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen in a formal notice.

La Ganesan's legacy includes contributions to Tamil literature and an illustrious political career beginning with RSS and spanning vital roles in the BJP. Besides his gubernatorial role in Nagaland, he also served as Governor of Manipur and West Bengal, enhancing his long-standing impact on Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)