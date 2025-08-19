Left Menu

Delhi High Court Notifies CBI on Excise Policy Case Appeal

Delhi High Court has issued notice to the CBI regarding a petition by a businessman challenging charges in the Delhi excise policy case. The CBI contests the petition's timing, emphasizing late challenge to legal orders. The court is set to hear the case on November 25.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following a petition by businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall. Dhall is contesting a charge sheet and subsequent summoning order in relation to the contentious Delhi excise policy case.

Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh, representing the CBI, argued against the petition's validity, noting that Dhall approached the court two years after cognisance was taken. According to Singh, the petition challenges orders long since enacted, making it inadmissible in their view.

Filed through Advocate Adit S Pujari, the petition distinguishes between challenging the charge sheet and summoning order versus the FIR. The defense asserts Dhall's non-involvement in the alleged conspiracy. The next court hearing is scheduled for November 25, with questions surrounding case time limits remaining a focal point.

