Left Menu

Delhi High Court Defers Judgment on PM Modi's Degree Disclosure

The Delhi High Court deferred its judgment on Delhi University's challenge against the CIC's 2016 order to disclose PM Modi's bachelor's degree. The decision is postponed as the judge was not available. Issues raised involve transparency, privacy, and political motives in accessing degree records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 13:06 IST
Delhi High Court Defers Judgment on PM Modi's Degree Disclosure
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The anticipated judgment from the Delhi High Court on Delhi University's appeal against a 2016 Central Information Commission order to disclose Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree details has been postponed. The deferral occurred because the presiding judge was not in court today, leaving the decision likely to be announced next week according to court staff.

Justice Sachin Datta had earlier reserved the verdict after hearing arguments, including those from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. Mehta advocated for setting aside the CIC's order and argued against making the academic records public to prevent misuse by individuals with potential political motives. He cautioned that a broad interpretation of the Right to Information Act might disrupt public authority operations.

The case originated from an RTI filed based on which the CIC allowed inspection of records for students who graduated in 1978, coinciding with Prime Minister Modi's graduation year. Delhi University contends that the information is fiduciary and not intended for public curiosity without clear public interest, countering the CIC's stance that universities are obligated to provide access to such public documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025