Delhi High Court Defers Judgment on PM Modi's Degree Disclosure
The Delhi High Court deferred its judgment on Delhi University's challenge against the CIC's 2016 order to disclose PM Modi's bachelor's degree. The decision is postponed as the judge was not available. Issues raised involve transparency, privacy, and political motives in accessing degree records.
The anticipated judgment from the Delhi High Court on Delhi University's appeal against a 2016 Central Information Commission order to disclose Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree details has been postponed. The deferral occurred because the presiding judge was not in court today, leaving the decision likely to be announced next week according to court staff.
Justice Sachin Datta had earlier reserved the verdict after hearing arguments, including those from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. Mehta advocated for setting aside the CIC's order and argued against making the academic records public to prevent misuse by individuals with potential political motives. He cautioned that a broad interpretation of the Right to Information Act might disrupt public authority operations.
The case originated from an RTI filed based on which the CIC allowed inspection of records for students who graduated in 1978, coinciding with Prime Minister Modi's graduation year. Delhi University contends that the information is fiduciary and not intended for public curiosity without clear public interest, countering the CIC's stance that universities are obligated to provide access to such public documents.
