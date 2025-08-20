Tragic School Incident Raises Concerns of Safety and Disciplinary Action

An eighth-grade student succumbed to injuries after being stabbed during a quarrel at a local school, police confirmed on Wednesday. Authorities swiftly detained the accused student, while the victim's family and members of the Sindhi community assembled at the hospital, demanding justice and transparency in the ongoing investigation.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police Jaipal Singh Rathore, tensions remain high following the incident, leading to increased police presence around the hospital. 'Two students became involved in a physical altercation, resulting in one being fatally wounded. A First Information Report (FIR) was filed promptly, and the suspect is in custody,' Rathore elaborated, noting existing communal sensitivities.

In the aftermath, Poonam, a parent whose children attend the school, voiced concerns over recurring safety issues allegedly ignored by the administration. She cited previous complaints of inappropriate behavior and lax security measures, including unchecked possession of knives and mobile phones by students. 'The school's dismissive approach to serious allegations raises grave concerns about our children's safety,' she stated emphatically.

(With inputs from agencies.)