Breaking Barriers: The Leading Women in India's 2025 Leadership Summit

The Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® India 2025 summit brings leading executives together to mentor and inspire women leaders. As part of a global initiative, the event will focus on leadership development, gender diversity, and best practices to enhance business growth. The summit aims to accelerate India’s prowess in gender-balanced leadership.

House of Rose Professional Pte Ltd., renowned for its global leadership development, has announced that executives from top firms like Jio BP and United Breweries will mentor women at the 2025 Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® summit in Mumbai. Open for team registrations, the event aims to drive leadership and gender diversity.

This summit will see participation from influential speakers like Nishi Vasudeva and Mona Gupta, who underscore the advantages of gender-balanced leadership. Research supports that companies with diverse leadership teams often outperform others, making this summit a critical forum for exchanging leadership best practices.

Anthony A. Rose, CEO of House of Rose Professional, highlights the summit's role in enabling rapid learning and leadership development across industries. The initiative, part of a world tour, exemplifies how India can leverage these insights to excel in gender diversity and business growth.

