Left Menu

Telangana CM Backs Rahul Gandhi for PM: A Visionary Continuation

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy stated Rahul Gandhi is poised to fulfill Rajiv Gandhi's dreams as India's PM. Highlighting Rajiv's legacy, he shared plans for youth and women's empowerment, law amendments, and economic advancements, aiming to realize socio-economic progress, inspired by Rajiv Gandhi's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:12 IST
Telangana CM Backs Rahul Gandhi for PM: A Visionary Continuation
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking assertion, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy endorsed Rahul Gandhi for Prime Ministership, asserting that he will realize former PM Rajiv Gandhi's dreams. The statement, released by the Chief Minister's Office, underscored the Congress party's commitment to securing Rahul Gandhi's leadership for India's future.

During a commemorative event honoring Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary, CM Reddy highlighted Rajiv's enduring influence on India's youth. He announced plans for legislative amendments to allow individuals aged 21 and above to contest Assembly elections, underlining a commitment to empowering young leaders and reflecting Rajiv's visionary policies.

The Chief Minister praised Rajiv Gandhi's efforts in boosting IT and governance transparency, which laid foundations like Hitech City in Hyderabad. Emphasizing women's empowerment and telecom sector advancements from Rajiv's era, Reddy reiterated Telangana's progressive steps such as a 42% BC quota in various sectors, following Rajiv's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025