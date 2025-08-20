Telangana CM Backs Rahul Gandhi for PM: A Visionary Continuation

In a striking assertion, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy endorsed Rahul Gandhi for Prime Ministership, asserting that he will realize former PM Rajiv Gandhi's dreams. The statement, released by the Chief Minister's Office, underscored the Congress party's commitment to securing Rahul Gandhi's leadership for India's future.

During a commemorative event honoring Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary, CM Reddy highlighted Rajiv's enduring influence on India's youth. He announced plans for legislative amendments to allow individuals aged 21 and above to contest Assembly elections, underlining a commitment to empowering young leaders and reflecting Rajiv's visionary policies.

The Chief Minister praised Rajiv Gandhi's efforts in boosting IT and governance transparency, which laid foundations like Hitech City in Hyderabad. Emphasizing women's empowerment and telecom sector advancements from Rajiv's era, Reddy reiterated Telangana's progressive steps such as a 42% BC quota in various sectors, following Rajiv's legacy.

