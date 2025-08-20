Revolutionizing Microfinance: CA Grameen's Digital Leap with Mendix
Mendix has partnered with CreditAccess Grameen Limited, India's largest NBFC-MFI, to advance CA Grameen's digital transformation through low-code technology. This alliance aims to streamline operations and bolster growth by quickly developing custom applications, enhancing audit processes, and driving long-term innovation and agility in a competitive financial sector.
Mendix, part of Siemens, has formed a strategic alliance with CreditAccess Grameen Limited to spearhead a digital transformation in India's microfinance landscape. Announced at Realize LIVE Asia-Pacific 2025, the partnership aims to accelerate CA Grameen's technological growth using Mendix's low-code platform.
The collaboration has already yielded impressive results, notably in auditing processes. By utilizing Mendix's technology, CA Grameen reduced audit cycles from 45 to 38 days, greatly enhancing business efficiency and agility. Such progress highlights the transformative power of low-code solutions, especially in India's dynamic financial market.
Mr. Sudesh Puthran, CTO of CA Grameen, emphasized the role of automation and digitalization in driving their mission to support sustainable growth. With over 2,000 branches nationwide, adopting Mendix's low-code applications propels CA Grameen ahead in customer service and operational efficiency, reinforcing its competitive edge in India's burgeoning digital economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
