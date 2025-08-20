Revolutionizing Microfinance: CA Grameen's Digital Leap with Mendix

Mendix, part of Siemens, has formed a strategic alliance with CreditAccess Grameen Limited to spearhead a digital transformation in India's microfinance landscape. Announced at Realize LIVE Asia-Pacific 2025, the partnership aims to accelerate CA Grameen's technological growth using Mendix's low-code platform.

The collaboration has already yielded impressive results, notably in auditing processes. By utilizing Mendix's technology, CA Grameen reduced audit cycles from 45 to 38 days, greatly enhancing business efficiency and agility. Such progress highlights the transformative power of low-code solutions, especially in India's dynamic financial market.

Mr. Sudesh Puthran, CTO of CA Grameen, emphasized the role of automation and digitalization in driving their mission to support sustainable growth. With over 2,000 branches nationwide, adopting Mendix's low-code applications propels CA Grameen ahead in customer service and operational efficiency, reinforcing its competitive edge in India's burgeoning digital economy.

