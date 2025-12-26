Hardik named captain of HIL Governing Council squad for HIL 2026

Star Indian midfielder Hardik Singh has been appointed as the captain of the HIL Governing Council team for the men's Hockey India League beginning in Chennai on January 3.

HIL Governing Council will begin their campaign on January 5 against SG Pipers at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

''I am grateful for this opportunity and I am looking forward it. It is always exciting to be in a leadership role and take the team along in both highs and lows through the season,'' Hardik said in a release.

''We have a strong mix of young players who had a good outing in Junior World Cup as well as experienced players with several international matches under their belt. We are looking forward to a good season and also gain from the knowledge exchange with foreign players.'' Hardik will lead the team comprising a good mix of experienced stalwarts like Lalit Upadhyay, Sam Ward, Surender Kumar and Kane Rusell. The team also features India colts, who recently won bronze at the FIH junior men's World Cup such as Gurjot Singh, Manmeet Singh, Talem Priyoborta.

The HIL Governing Council team has taken over the operations from UP Rudras franchise ahead of the 2026 season to ensure continuity for its players. The Men's Hero Hockey India League 2026 season features eight franchises -- Tamil Nadu Dragons, Hyderabad Toofans, JSW Soorma Hockey Club, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers (defending champions), Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, Ranchi Royals, SG Pipers, and HIL Governing Council.

The tournament will have a single round-robin format with 23 league matches, followed by playoffs (Qualifier 1, Eliminator on Jan 23; Qualifier 2 on Jan 25) and a grand final on January 26 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, totalling 33 high-stakes encounters.

Action will kick off January 3 in Chennai (January 3-9) before shifting to Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf in Ranchi (January 11-16), and concludes in Bhubaneswar at the Kalinga Stadium (January 17-26).

