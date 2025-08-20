Controversial Bills Stir Parliament as Opposition Sparks Uproar
Three significant bills introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah sparked intense debate in the Lok Sabha, leading to disruptions and vocal protests from the opposition. The speaker referred the bills to a Joint Committee, amidst allegations of undermining democratic principles and concerns over political morality.
- Country:
- India
The introduction of three controversial bills by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sparked a heated debate in the Lok Sabha, leading to the adjournment of the House. Among them are the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025.
Amid chaotic scenes, opposition MPs objected to the bills, some even tearing and throwing copies in protest. The bills aim to amend existing laws, allowing for the removal of the Prime Minister or Chief Ministers facing corruption allegations. Speaker Om Birla emphasized maintaining the House's dignity, while Shah suggested the bills be scrutinized by a Joint Committee of Parliament.
Opposition leaders, including AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress MP KC Venugopal, voiced strong opposition, arguing that these bills undermine the separation of powers and threaten the democratic process. In a heated exchange with Venugopal, Shah defended his past actions related to morality, as both sides engaged in a rhetorical battle. The bills are now slated for examination by a nominated Joint Committee.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NDA Meeting Amidst Opposition Protests Over Bihar Electoral Roll Revision
Parliament Passes The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill 2025 Amid Opposition Protests
Lok Sabha Passes Merchant Shipping Bill Amid Opposition Protests
Opposition Demands Parliamentary Debate on Bihar Voter Roll Irregularities
Lok Sabha Approves Manipur Budget Bill Amidst Opposition Protest