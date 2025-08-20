Left Menu

Controversial Bills Stir Parliament as Opposition Sparks Uproar

Three significant bills introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah sparked intense debate in the Lok Sabha, leading to disruptions and vocal protests from the opposition. The speaker referred the bills to a Joint Committee, amidst allegations of undermining democratic principles and concerns over political morality.

20-08-2025
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

The introduction of three controversial bills by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sparked a heated debate in the Lok Sabha, leading to the adjournment of the House. Among them are the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Amid chaotic scenes, opposition MPs objected to the bills, some even tearing and throwing copies in protest. The bills aim to amend existing laws, allowing for the removal of the Prime Minister or Chief Ministers facing corruption allegations. Speaker Om Birla emphasized maintaining the House's dignity, while Shah suggested the bills be scrutinized by a Joint Committee of Parliament.

Opposition leaders, including AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress MP KC Venugopal, voiced strong opposition, arguing that these bills undermine the separation of powers and threaten the democratic process. In a heated exchange with Venugopal, Shah defended his past actions related to morality, as both sides engaged in a rhetorical battle. The bills are now slated for examination by a nominated Joint Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

