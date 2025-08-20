Controversial Bills Stir Parliament as Opposition Sparks Uproar

The introduction of three controversial bills by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sparked a heated debate in the Lok Sabha, leading to the adjournment of the House. Among them are the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Amid chaotic scenes, opposition MPs objected to the bills, some even tearing and throwing copies in protest. The bills aim to amend existing laws, allowing for the removal of the Prime Minister or Chief Ministers facing corruption allegations. Speaker Om Birla emphasized maintaining the House's dignity, while Shah suggested the bills be scrutinized by a Joint Committee of Parliament.

Opposition leaders, including AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress MP KC Venugopal, voiced strong opposition, arguing that these bills undermine the separation of powers and threaten the democratic process. In a heated exchange with Venugopal, Shah defended his past actions related to morality, as both sides engaged in a rhetorical battle. The bills are now slated for examination by a nominated Joint Committee.

