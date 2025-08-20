Ransamwad 2025: Shaping India's Future Warfare Strategy
Military officers will share lessons from India's frontlines in a seminar on August 26-27 themed on the impact of technology on warfare. The event includes discussions on joint military strategies and the release of three joint doctrines. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, top military officials, and other dignitaries will attend.
Military officers are set to converge at the pioneering 'Ransamwad 2025' seminar, themed around the technological impact on warfare, scheduled for August 26-27. The event aims to foster discussions on joint strategies, with insights drawn from India's Operation Sindoor experience.
According to officials, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, alongside major military figures, will grace the seminar held at the Army War College in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. The occasion will also witness the unveiling of three joint doctrines, including one focusing on heliborne operations.
Senior military officials emphasize the critical nature of jointness in modern warfare. As highlighted by CISC Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, the seminar is not merely a discussion but a strategic dialogue crucial for shaping India's integrated future force, integrating AI, autonomous, and quantum systems into military planning.
