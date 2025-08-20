Ransamwad 2025: Shaping India's Future Warfare Strategy

Military officers are set to converge at the pioneering 'Ransamwad 2025' seminar, themed around the technological impact on warfare, scheduled for August 26-27. The event aims to foster discussions on joint strategies, with insights drawn from India's Operation Sindoor experience.

According to officials, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, alongside major military figures, will grace the seminar held at the Army War College in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. The occasion will also witness the unveiling of three joint doctrines, including one focusing on heliborne operations.

Senior military officials emphasize the critical nature of jointness in modern warfare. As highlighted by CISC Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, the seminar is not merely a discussion but a strategic dialogue crucial for shaping India's integrated future force, integrating AI, autonomous, and quantum systems into military planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)