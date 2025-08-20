Left Menu

Ransamwad 2025: Shaping India's Future Warfare Strategy

Military officers will share lessons from India's frontlines in a seminar on August 26-27 themed on the impact of technology on warfare. The event includes discussions on joint military strategies and the release of three joint doctrines. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, top military officials, and other dignitaries will attend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:53 IST
Ransamwad 2025: Shaping India's Future Warfare Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Military officers are set to converge at the pioneering 'Ransamwad 2025' seminar, themed around the technological impact on warfare, scheduled for August 26-27. The event aims to foster discussions on joint strategies, with insights drawn from India's Operation Sindoor experience.

According to officials, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, alongside major military figures, will grace the seminar held at the Army War College in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. The occasion will also witness the unveiling of three joint doctrines, including one focusing on heliborne operations.

Senior military officials emphasize the critical nature of jointness in modern warfare. As highlighted by CISC Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, the seminar is not merely a discussion but a strategic dialogue crucial for shaping India's integrated future force, integrating AI, autonomous, and quantum systems into military planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025