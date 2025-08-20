Left Menu

Chandigarh Hosts National Lok Adalat for Swift Case Resolutions

Chandigarh's National Lok Adalat on September 13 aims to resolve pending cases via compromise, organized by NALSA. The initiative promotes speedy justice by settling disputes amicably. Various cases like money recovery, motor accidents, and family disputes will be addressed, offering statutory decisions with no subsequent appeal provision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:59 IST
Chandigarh Hosts National Lok Adalat for Swift Case Resolutions
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Chandigarh will host the National Lok Adalat on September 13, providing a platform for the resolution of pending legal cases through mutual compromise. This initiative, organized under the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), seeks to enhance judicial efficiency and expedite justice, according to an official release.

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has invited individuals interested in settling disputes amicably to register their cases for this upcoming Lok Adalat. By reducing case backlogs and promoting swift resolutions, the exercise aims to facilitate justice through mutual settlements, as highlighted in the statement.

A wide range of cases will be considered, including criminal compoundable offences, cheque bounce issues under the Negotiable Instruments Act, money recovery suits, motor accident claims, and disputes over public utilities like electricity and water bills. Furthermore, matters relating to matrimonial and family disputes, rent, consumer protection, maintenance, and other civil disputes will be addressed. Conducted by NALSA and other Legal Services Institutions, Lok Adalats operate as an alternative dispute resolution forum, offering legally binding decisions without the possibility of appeal, even though parties retain the right to pursue litigation separately if unsatisfied. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025