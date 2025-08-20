Chandigarh Hosts National Lok Adalat for Swift Case Resolutions

The city of Chandigarh will host the National Lok Adalat on September 13, providing a platform for the resolution of pending legal cases through mutual compromise. This initiative, organized under the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), seeks to enhance judicial efficiency and expedite justice, according to an official release.

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has invited individuals interested in settling disputes amicably to register their cases for this upcoming Lok Adalat. By reducing case backlogs and promoting swift resolutions, the exercise aims to facilitate justice through mutual settlements, as highlighted in the statement.

A wide range of cases will be considered, including criminal compoundable offences, cheque bounce issues under the Negotiable Instruments Act, money recovery suits, motor accident claims, and disputes over public utilities like electricity and water bills. Furthermore, matters relating to matrimonial and family disputes, rent, consumer protection, maintenance, and other civil disputes will be addressed. Conducted by NALSA and other Legal Services Institutions, Lok Adalats operate as an alternative dispute resolution forum, offering legally binding decisions without the possibility of appeal, even though parties retain the right to pursue litigation separately if unsatisfied. (ANI)