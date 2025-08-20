Tech Turmoil: Markets Shake as Investors Await Fed Update

On Wednesday, Wall Street shares fell sharply, driven by a persistent selloff in the tech sector and looming central bank meetings that kept currency and interest rate traders on alert. The S&P 500 slid by 0.5%, while the tech-centric Nasdaq Composite saw a 1.1% decline, extending Tuesday's steep losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 0.1%.

Analysts cited multiple factors behind the tech stock slump, including fears over high valuations, investors cashing out profitable positions, and heightened risk aversion. "To me, tech was overbought," noted Seth Hickle, managing partner at Mindset Wealth Management. "We've seen strong earnings, and naturally, it's time for the market to take some profits off the table." The growing influence of U.S. President Donald Trump over technology firms also caused investor unease.

Amid the tech turmoil, European shares experienced an uplift. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.25%, while Britain's FTSE 100 surged to a record high, bolstered by consumer and healthcare gains. Attention now pivots to the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium. Here, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech on the economic outlook is anticipated as traders largely expect a rate cut next month.

(With inputs from agencies.)