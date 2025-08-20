Left Menu

Public Sector Banks Record Significant Profit Growth in First Quarter of 2025-26

The finance ministry reviewed the Q1 2025-26 financial performance of public sector banks, which collectively reported a profit of Rs 44,218 crore, a record growth driven by State Bank of India. The meeting emphasized increased lending towards productive sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:35 IST
Public Sector Banks Record Significant Profit Growth in First Quarter of 2025-26
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The finance ministry hosted a crucial meeting on Wednesday to evaluate the financial performance of public sector banks (PSBs) for the first quarter of fiscal 2025-26. Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju chaired the three-hour session.

The focus was to strategize on enhancing lending to the productive sectors of the economy, according to insiders familiar with the discussions. The review revealed that PSBs, led by the State Bank of India, achieved a staggering profit of Rs 44,218 crore, marking an 11% year-on-year growth.

SBI alone generated a net profit of Rs 19,160 crore, significantly contributing to the sector's earnings. Additionally, Indian Overseas Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank posted impressive percentage growths in net profit, despite some banks like PNB experiencing declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025