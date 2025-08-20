Left Menu

Controversial Constitutional Amendments Spark Political Outcry

The government's newly proposed constitutional amendment bills face criticism from opposition leaders for being superficially motivated and threatening democratic norms. Congress leaders argue that the bills violate constitutional rights and aim to supress political opposition, amidst concerns over the erosion of legal protections for those accused, but not convicted, of crimes.

Updated: 20-08-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:51 IST
Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government's recent constitutional amendment bills have ignited a storm of political backlash, labeled as "for show" by Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury. Chowdhury claims the bills, hastily introduced due to Congress's street protests against electoral roll revisions in Bihar, mirror the perceived drama of the Women's Bill.

Congress MP Manish Tewari further criticized the amendments, arguing they undermine the constitution's basic structure by challenging the presumption of innocence. He warned of the vast potential for abuse of state apparatus, equating the measures to a violation of Article 21, which champions the right to life and personal liberty.

RJD MP Manoj Jha echoed these sentiments, describing the bills as "draconian" and indicative of a looming "opposition-free democracy." He emphasized the erosion of legal distinctions between the accused and the convicted. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah presented the bills, aiming to amend the Constitution and several acts, into a joint parliamentary committee for review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

