Controversial E1 Settlement Plan Receives Final Approval

Israel's controversial E1 settlement plan has received final approval from the Defence Ministry planning commission, as announced by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. This development threatens the possibility of a future Palestinian state by bisecting the West Bank and separating it from East Jerusalem.

Bezalel Smotrich, a key figure in the ruling right-wing coalition, celebrated the approval as a fulfillment of longstanding promises. Meanwhile, international condemnation has intensified, with Western allies signaling potential recognition of a Palestinian state by the United Nations General Assembly as a countermeasure.

The E1 development plan, frozen twice in the past due to U.S. and European objections, involves constructing 3,400 new housing units. Criticism from various global leaders underscores its perceived violation of international law and the hindrance it poses to a viable two-state solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)