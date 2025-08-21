Global Markets Stand Still as Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium Looms

Global markets delivered a patchwork of gains and losses as investors focused intently on the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium. Asian stock exchanges, alongside Wall Street, showed diverse trends, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding the Fed's potential economic policy changes.

Key attention was on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech, which could provide clues on a possible rate cut in September. While some odds favor a quarter-point decrease, conflicting data and political pressures add layers of unpredictability to the Fed's decisions.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions and leadership debates further compounded market dynamics. President Trump's continued pressure on the Federal Reserve raised eyebrows, destabilizing investor sentiment earlier in the year. Yet, the dollar maintained resilience, shrugging off latest political influences.

