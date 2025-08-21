Devastating Landslides Paralyze Major Uttarakhand Highways
The Gangotri and Yamunotri highways in Uttarakhand are blocked due to landslides, causing fatalities and disrupting travel. Authorities are conducting relief operations to restore connectivity and ensure public safety. Uttarakhand's Chief Minister confirmed the deaths of two individuals on the Gangotri Highway due to falling debris.
The Gangotri National Highway is currently obstructed near Dharasu Purana Thana and Sonagad, while the Yamunotri Highway is similarly impassable near Kuthnaur and Naradchatti, as per the Uttarkashi Police. Officials are working diligently to restore these vital routes as soon as possible.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reported the tragic death of two individuals on the Gangotri Highway after debris fell from a mountainside in the Dabrani area. In a social media post, CM Dhami expressed his condolences for the bereaved families and emphasized the urgency of the situation.
In response to a recent cloudburst in Dharali Harsil, authorities, under CM Dhami's leadership, have launched extensive rescue operations. District Magistrate Prashant Arya is personally overseeing the restoration efforts on the affected highways, coordinating with BRO, PWD, and other agencies to clear the roads and secure the region.
The Harsil and Dharali areas, struck by a natural disaster in early August, have seen substantial damage. Continuous relief work is focused on restoring basic amenities like food, electricity, water, healthcare, and communication. Inspections continue to ensure the swift resumption of life and connectivity in the region. (ANI)
