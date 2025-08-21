Left Menu

Rescue Efforts Intensify as Desai Creek Tragedy Unfolds Amid Gujarat's Torrential Downpours

Rescue operations continue in Valsad district, Gujarat, after a car was swept away in Desai Creek, leaving one rescued and four missing. Heavy rainfall has inundated parts of the region, prompting urgent action from the National Disaster Response Force and local residents to locate the missing individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 10:33 IST
NDRF and locals conduct operation in Desai Creek. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rescue teams in Gujarat's Valsad district are racing against time after a vehicle with five occupants was carried away by floodwaters in Desai Creek. One man was rescued, but his wife, child, and two others remain unaccounted for.

The incident unfolded when the car got stuck after nearly four feet of rainwater submerged the road. Locals managed to save the driver, yet efforts to rescue his wife and child failed. Authorities have escalated their search with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) joining the efforts.

The region has been reeling under heavy rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department reporting substantial precipitation across Saurashtra and Kutch. More heavy rain is expected in the coming days, amplifying challenges for rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

