Karnataka Minister Calls for Ethical Hackathon on EVM Vulnerabilities

Karnataka's Minister for Electronics, IT/BT, and Rural Development, Priyank Kharge, has called upon the Election Commission of India (ECI) to sanction a court-monitored ethical hackathon and technical audit of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). His request comes after the Supreme Court's recent directive to recount votes in Buana Lakhu village, Panipat, Haryana, which led to an election result reversal.

Kharge emphasized that this incident revealed significant 'lapses' and 'vulnerabilities' within the electoral apparatus that could influence election outcomes. Through a social media post, he stated, 'The recent Supreme Court ruling for a recount in Panipat has exposed serious susceptibilities in our electoral system, affirming suspicions about its potential weaknesses.'

Despite the ECI's assertion of EVMs' tamper-proof nature, Kharge pointed out ongoing risks at every stage of the electoral process. He reiterated previous appeals to the ECI, highlighting that Karnataka is prepared to support a court-supervised audit, employing technology and academic resources to ensure electoral integrity. He proposed a collaborative audit involving top-tier academic and private technology entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)