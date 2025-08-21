Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Congress MLA Amid Misconduct Allegations

Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil faces allegations of sending inappropriate messages to women, including actress Rini Ann George. The scandal has prompted a BJP-led protest demanding his resignation. Although George has not filed a formal complaint, the incident has sparked broader conversations about misconduct in political circles.

Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil (Photo/@rmamkoottathil). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a series of allegations that have rocked the political landscape, Congress MLA and Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil has been accused by writer Honey Bhaskaran of sending unwanted messages. Bhaskaran revealed through a Facebook post that these exchanges began benignly but quickly escalated in frequency and intent.

Shortly thereafter, actress and model Rini Ann George also came forward accusing the MLA of sending her offensive messages and extending inappropriate invitations. Although George refrained from naming the party or the leader involved, she suggested a pattern of inappropriate behavior affecting multiple women.

Amid growing outrage, the Bharatiya Janata Party staged a protest march demanding Mamkoottathil's resignation. Although no formal complaint has been lodged by George, the allegations have spurred urgent discussions regarding women's safety in political settings.

