Monsoon Devastation in Himachal Pradesh: Lives, Infrastructure, and Resources Scarred

Monsoon fury has wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, claiming 280 lives since June 20, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA). Tragically, 145 individuals lost their lives to rain-related catastrophes, including landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, while 135 died in road accidents. The highest toll from rain-related events occurred in Kangra, followed by Mandi and Chamba.

The devastation extends beyond human casualties. Road accidents saw Chamba suffer the most fatalities, with Mandi and Kangra trailing closely. Additionally, 342 individuals sustained injuries, over 1,800 animals perished, and severe property damage was reported. More than 300 houses were completely destroyed, exacerbating the hardship faced by the region.

Infrastructure damage across sectors has been immense. The Public Works Department tallied losses exceeding ₹1,26,460 lakhs, with significant damages also reported in water and power sectors. Restoration efforts are ongoing but face challenges due to continuous rainfall and landslides. Authorities urge caution for residents, stressing the importance of heeding weather warnings and avoiding risky areas.