Left Menu

Monsoon Devastation in Himachal Pradesh: Lives, Infrastructure, and Resources Scarred

Since June 20, monsoon-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh have claimed 280 lives and led to massive infrastructure losses. Rain-induced disasters and road mishaps resulted in numerous deaths. Mandi and Kangra reported the highest fatalities, while restoration efforts face setbacks due to persistent adverse weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 11:35 IST
Monsoon Devastation in Himachal Pradesh: Lives, Infrastructure, and Resources Scarred
Vehicles stand stuck in silt following heavy rain in Kullu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Monsoon fury has wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, claiming 280 lives since June 20, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA). Tragically, 145 individuals lost their lives to rain-related catastrophes, including landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, while 135 died in road accidents. The highest toll from rain-related events occurred in Kangra, followed by Mandi and Chamba.

The devastation extends beyond human casualties. Road accidents saw Chamba suffer the most fatalities, with Mandi and Kangra trailing closely. Additionally, 342 individuals sustained injuries, over 1,800 animals perished, and severe property damage was reported. More than 300 houses were completely destroyed, exacerbating the hardship faced by the region.

Infrastructure damage across sectors has been immense. The Public Works Department tallied losses exceeding ₹1,26,460 lakhs, with significant damages also reported in water and power sectors. Restoration efforts are ongoing but face challenges due to continuous rainfall and landslides. Authorities urge caution for residents, stressing the importance of heeding weather warnings and avoiding risky areas.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025