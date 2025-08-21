Delhi Lawyers Strike: Bar Associations Protest Against LG's Notification

The Coordination Committee of All District Bar Associations in Delhi has called for a complete cessation of work at all district courts on August 22 and 23, 2025. The protest responds to a contentious notification from the Lieutenant Governor (LG) permitting police depositions to occur at police stations rather than courtrooms.

An urgent meeting on Thursday saw the Committee label the notification as "arbitrary, unlawful, and contrary to the fundamental principles of justice." Prior attempts to reverse the decision included representations to Delhi's LG, Union Home Minister, Union Law Minister, Delhi's Chief Minister, and Delhi Home Minister, highlighting its contradiction to a Union Home Secretary circular dated July 15, 2024.

Despite these efforts, there has been no retraction of the notification. Consequently, all Bar bodies resolved to disrupt court operations for two days, insisting no advocate should appear in any court during this period. Tarun Rana of the New Delhi Bar Association underscored the directive's threat to justice and public interest. The Committee plans a follow-up meeting on August 23, 2025, to decide further actions.

