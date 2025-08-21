Sebi's Drive: Simplified Route for Sophisticated Investors

Sebi has unveiled plans for an accredited investors-only alternative investment fund (AIF) regime aimed at facilitating sophisticated investors in backing higher-risk ventures by easing compliance regulations, a senior official disclosed on Thursday.

In tandem, Sebi is developing a central FPI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) portal to streamline access to Indian markets for global investors. The portal will serve as a comprehensive guide on navigating the Indian investment landscape, as highlighted by Whole Time Member Ananth Narayan G at the FICCI CAPAM 2025 event.

The regulatory body is also considering refining the framework for derivation products, with an emphasis on enhanced maturity profiles, to ensure sustained capital formation. These efforts reflect Sebi's broader strategy towards analytical and consultative regulatory development.

(With inputs from agencies.)