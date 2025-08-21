Left Menu

YouTuber Abhisar Sharma Faces Legal Action Over Controversial Article

Guwahati Police have registered a case against journalist and YouTuber Abhisar Sharma after a complaint by Alok Baruah alleged that Sharma's YouTube article disreputes Assam and India's governments. The FIR, invoking sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, accuses Sharma of inciting public disorder and promoting communal enmity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 19:54 IST
Representative Image-Guwahati Police Logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Guwahati Police's Crime Branch has registered a case against journalist and YouTuber Abhisar Sharma. Sources revealed on Thursday that the action followed a complaint filed by local resident Alok Baruah. Baruah accuses Sharma of publishing content that maligns the governments of Assam and India on YouTube.

The FIR cites sections 152, 195, and 195 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complaint alleges that Sharma's article on YouTube contained language intended to denigrate both the Assam state government and the Union of India.

The complainant Alok Baruah claims the article by Sharma accuses Assam's Chief Minister of communal politics, citing statements that purportedly promote Hindu-Muslim polarization. The complaint argues that Sharma's content threatens India's unity by ridiculing the principle of Ram Rajya and fostering religious discord. Furthermore, the article allegedly incites disaffection, public disorder, and presents the state as corrupt and illegitimate, an offense under BNS regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

