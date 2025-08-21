Left Menu

Bihar's Voter Adhikar Yatra: Rallying Against Electoral Roll Irregularities

Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav participated in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, protesting against electoral roll revisions ahead of state elections. The 16-day journey aims to spotlight voter list irregularities and concludes on September 1 in Patna, amid increasing concerns about electoral transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:46 IST
Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav take part in Voter Adhikar Yatra held in Bihar (Source: Rahul Gandhi's social media page). Image Credit: ANI
In a surge of political activism, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav took part in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Lakhisarai, challenging the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. This vigorous campaign strives to address alleged voter list discrepancies as Bihar braces for upcoming elections.

The extensive 16-day march spans over 1,300 kilometers across 20 districts, uniting diverse political factions to combat what opposition figures decry as 'vote chori' or vote theft. Scheduled to culminate in Patna on September 1, the yatra underscores a determination to safeguard democratic rights amid contentious electoral practices.

Rajesh Ram, Bihar Congress president, voiced appreciation for local participation, attributing the journey's strength to public support. As part of a collaboration among allies including RJD, CPI (ML), and VIP, the movement signals a unified stance against vote manipulation, with echoes of discontent resonating nationwide. Meanwhile, AICC's Krishna Allavaru urged vigilance beyond Bihar, citing nation-wide implications of the alleged voter theft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

