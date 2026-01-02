Left Menu

Karnataka's Election Survey Sparks Controversy Amid 'Vote Theft' Allegations

A contentious survey report from Karnataka finds a majority of citizens believe Indian elections are free and fair, challenging Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote theft' claims. Conducted by GRAAM and commissioned by KMEA, the survey faces criticism regarding its methodology and timing, amidst debates on EVM credibility and electoral integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:31 IST
Karnataka's Election Survey Sparks Controversy Amid 'Vote Theft' Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government finds itself at the center of controversy over a recent survey that claims a majority of the state's citizens trust the integrity of India's electoral process. Released by the Karnataka Monitoring and Evaluation Authority, the study asserts that elections are conducted freely and fairly across the state.

The findings pose a challenge to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote theft' narrative, which questions the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The Karnataka opposition BJP has labeled the survey as a significant setback to Gandhi's allegations, while criticizing the Congress for its decision to revert to ballot papers in local elections.

However, the survey's credibility is being questioned by Congress officials, citing methodological issues, such as an inadequate sample size and bias. The survey, conducted by GRAAM with associations to Prime Minister Modi's office, comes amid national debates on EVMs and further fuels the ongoing discourse on electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket Stars Play Behind Closed Doors in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Cricket Stars Play Behind Closed Doors in Vijay Hazare Trophy

 India
2
Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

 India
3
Allegations of Expensive Candidature: Assam's Political Money Game

Allegations of Expensive Candidature: Assam's Political Money Game

 India
4
Tesla's Sales Struggle Amid Rising EV Competition and Future Innovations

Tesla's Sales Struggle Amid Rising EV Competition and Future Innovations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026