Karnataka's Election Survey Sparks Controversy Amid 'Vote Theft' Allegations

The Karnataka government finds itself at the center of controversy over a recent survey that claims a majority of the state's citizens trust the integrity of India's electoral process. Released by the Karnataka Monitoring and Evaluation Authority, the study asserts that elections are conducted freely and fairly across the state.

The findings pose a challenge to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote theft' narrative, which questions the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The Karnataka opposition BJP has labeled the survey as a significant setback to Gandhi's allegations, while criticizing the Congress for its decision to revert to ballot papers in local elections.

However, the survey's credibility is being questioned by Congress officials, citing methodological issues, such as an inadequate sample size and bias. The survey, conducted by GRAAM with associations to Prime Minister Modi's office, comes amid national debates on EVMs and further fuels the ongoing discourse on electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)