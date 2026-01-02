Karnataka's Election Survey Sparks Controversy Amid 'Vote Theft' Allegations
A contentious survey report from Karnataka finds a majority of citizens believe Indian elections are free and fair, challenging Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote theft' claims. Conducted by GRAAM and commissioned by KMEA, the survey faces criticism regarding its methodology and timing, amidst debates on EVM credibility and electoral integrity.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka government finds itself at the center of controversy over a recent survey that claims a majority of the state's citizens trust the integrity of India's electoral process. Released by the Karnataka Monitoring and Evaluation Authority, the study asserts that elections are conducted freely and fairly across the state.
The findings pose a challenge to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote theft' narrative, which questions the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The Karnataka opposition BJP has labeled the survey as a significant setback to Gandhi's allegations, while criticizing the Congress for its decision to revert to ballot papers in local elections.
However, the survey's credibility is being questioned by Congress officials, citing methodological issues, such as an inadequate sample size and bias. The survey, conducted by GRAAM with associations to Prime Minister Modi's office, comes amid national debates on EVMs and further fuels the ongoing discourse on electoral integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Survey Report Strikes a Blow to Rahul Gandhi's Allegations
BJP Criticizes NYC Mayor for Commenting on India's Judicial Matter
Sabarimala Gold Case: BJP Seeks CBI Probe Over High-Profile Political Connections
BJP Secures Unopposed Wins Ahead of Maharashtra Local Body Elections
BJP's Punjab Delegation Pushes Back Against AAP's Ward Delimitation