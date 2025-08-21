Left Menu

Economic Tensions Heighten as Global Markets Await Fed's Next Move

Global markets are in a cautious state, with gold prices declining as traders await the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium. U.S. Treasury yields increased, oil futures rose amid strong demand, and concerns about the Fed's independence surfaced after remarks by President Trump. European markets struggled, and investors focused on the potential September rate cut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:01 IST
Economic Tensions Heighten as Global Markets Await Fed's Next Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets exhibited caution on Thursday, with traders eagerly awaiting the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium. As the event began, attention sharply turned to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech, hoped to provide cues about the possibility of a September U.S. rate cut.

Financial markets observed a mix of movements; U.S. Treasury yields inched up, oil futures increased due to solid U.S. demand, and the dollar strengthened slightly. Meanwhile, stocks lingered near recent highs, with the MSCI World Equity Index retreating by 0.21% amid market pressures.

Tensions rose over the independence of the Fed as President Trump called for a resignation within the institution. This news sparked concerns, though the market reaction was limited. Spot gold prices dipped, reflecting the complex interplay of domestic and international economic factors impacting the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025