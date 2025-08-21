Haryana's State Oilseeds Mission: A Step Towards Edible Oil Self-Sufficiency

The Haryana government has introduced the 'State Oilseeds Mission' under the leadership of Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi. This strategic initiative is designed to increase oilseed production and achieve self-reliance in the state's edible oil sector.

The mission is set to enhance productivity by establishing coordination with state, district, and national agencies, ensuring a collaborative effort towards self-sufficiency. According to the Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department, the Additional Chief Secretary will serve as the Member Secretary.

Key players include administrative secretaries, university vice-chancellors, and industry representatives, all joining forces to create the State Oilseeds Action Plan. This plan focuses on monitoring performance indicators, resource allocation, and fostering effective implementation through regular progress reviews.