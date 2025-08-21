Haryana's State Oilseeds Mission: A Step Towards Edible Oil Self-Sufficiency
The Haryana government has launched the 'State Oilseeds Mission' to bolster oilseed production and ensure self-reliance in edible oils. Led by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, this initiative aims to enhance productivity through coordination with various stakeholders and align with national goals for sustainable oil production.
The Haryana government has introduced the 'State Oilseeds Mission' under the leadership of Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi. This strategic initiative is designed to increase oilseed production and achieve self-reliance in the state's edible oil sector.
The mission is set to enhance productivity by establishing coordination with state, district, and national agencies, ensuring a collaborative effort towards self-sufficiency. According to the Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department, the Additional Chief Secretary will serve as the Member Secretary.
Key players include administrative secretaries, university vice-chancellors, and industry representatives, all joining forces to create the State Oilseeds Action Plan. This plan focuses on monitoring performance indicators, resource allocation, and fostering effective implementation through regular progress reviews.
