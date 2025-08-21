Tragic Cloudburst Casts Shadow on Chadi Pilgrimage in Kishtwar

The Chadi for the Machail Mata pilgrimage arrived in the Chasoti area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district amid sorrowful circumstances, following a devastating cloudburst on August 14, claiming more than 60 lives. Ongoing rescue operations are dismantling obstructive boulders, while search efforts continue for missing individuals.

Sunita Devi, a pilgrim, shared her grief, reminiscing previous years' joyful celebrations now marred by tragedy. Speaking to ANI, she lamented, "Chadi was welcomed with joy and music last year, but now there's an unutterable pain. I pray such disasters don't occur again." The cloudburst unleashed flash floods causing widespread havoc.

Rescue teams from NDRF, SDRF, local police, CISF, and the Indian Army are tirelessly working on day eight of operations. Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, expressed grim expectations for finding survivors, confirming the disaster as a cloudburst, not a glacial breach, highlighting the necessity for expert assessments to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)