Uttar Pradesh Launches Massive Smart Meter Revolution

In a significant technological leap forward, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has embarked on an ambitious mission to install 2.73 crore smart meters throughout the state. As of now, 35 lakh smart meters have already been installed, underlining the Yogi government's commitment to delivering a transparent and efficient electricity service.

Despite rumors circulating about the accuracy of these smart meters, the state is taking robust steps to ensure transparency. Official statements strongly refute claims that smart meters inflate consumption. Tests on 550 smart meters across various districts, including Lucknow, confirm accurate readings, showcasing the reliability of these devices.

To further assuage consumer concerns, UPPCL is offering check meters for verification and sharing inspection reports. The initiative also introduces a consumer app for real-time consumption tracking, further enhanced by a 2% discount for prepaid users. With comprehensive measures in place, the corporation urges consumers to embrace this tech-driven advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)