Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Launches Massive Smart Meter Revolution

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd is rolling out smart meters across the state, aiming to install 2.73 crore units to enhance transparency and convenience. Despite rumors of inflated readings, inspections confirm accurate measurements, reassuring consumers while offering benefits like discounts and real-time usage tracking through an app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:17 IST
Uttar Pradesh Launches Massive Smart Meter Revolution
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant technological leap forward, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has embarked on an ambitious mission to install 2.73 crore smart meters throughout the state. As of now, 35 lakh smart meters have already been installed, underlining the Yogi government's commitment to delivering a transparent and efficient electricity service.

Despite rumors circulating about the accuracy of these smart meters, the state is taking robust steps to ensure transparency. Official statements strongly refute claims that smart meters inflate consumption. Tests on 550 smart meters across various districts, including Lucknow, confirm accurate readings, showcasing the reliability of these devices.

To further assuage consumer concerns, UPPCL is offering check meters for verification and sharing inspection reports. The initiative also introduces a consumer app for real-time consumption tracking, further enhanced by a 2% discount for prepaid users. With comprehensive measures in place, the corporation urges consumers to embrace this tech-driven advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025