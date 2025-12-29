Left Menu

Delhi's Future Budget: Expanding Revenue and Transparency

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is preparing its 2026-27 budget, focusing on zonal priorities and revenue enhancement. Suggestions include expanding revenue sources and ensuring transparency in expenditure. The budget aims to reflect citizen expectations while addressing financial challenges like the income-expenditure imbalance and promoting streamlined tax compliance.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is actively shaping its budget for 2026-27, prioritizing zonal inputs as highlighted in a significant Standing Committee meeting held recently.

During the discussions, zonal committee heads suggested vital avenues for boosting revenue and emphasized the need for greater transparency. Each zone presented targeted proposals, focusing on innovative revenue generation and expenditure clarity.

To create a public-oriented budget, Satya Sharma, Chairperson of the Standing Committee, underscored reducing financial deficits and improving revenue without burdening the corporation or citizens. The focus is on optimizing resources and simplifying tax systems to encourage compliance and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

