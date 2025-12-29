Left Menu

Call for Transparency: BJP Demands White Paper on MGNREGA Irregularities in Punjab

BJP leader Paramjit Singh Kainth urges Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann to release a White Paper on alleged irregularities in MGNREGA implementation. Issues include fake job cards and incomplete projects, demanding a detailed inquiry. Kainth highlights reforms under the new Viksit Bharat-Guarantee Act for enhancing rural employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:28 IST
Call for Transparency: BJP Demands White Paper on MGNREGA Irregularities in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Paramjit Singh Kainth has called on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to issue a White Paper addressing alleged irregularities in the state's implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme over the past decade.

Kainth, who serves as the state vice-president for the BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha, has pressed for a comprehensive and timely investigation. He demands the release of detailed, district-wise data on job cards, employment, payments, and social audits to enhance accountability and transparency.

Highlighting reports of fake job cards and other issues, Kainth commends the newly enacted Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, for reforms including a 125-day employment guarantee and mandatory social audits, though he criticizes the Punjab government for convening a special assembly session amid ongoing concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha's Chilly Spell: A Cold Wave Envelops the State

Odisha's Chilly Spell: A Cold Wave Envelops the State

 India
2
Deadly Clash: Turkish Police and IS Militants Engage in Intense Gunfight

Deadly Clash: Turkish Police and IS Militants Engage in Intense Gunfight

 Global
3
Supreme Court Pause on Aravalli Redefinition: A Triumph for Environmentalists

Supreme Court Pause on Aravalli Redefinition: A Triumph for Environmentalist...

 India
4
China Opposes Israel's Recognition of Somaliland Independence

China Opposes Israel's Recognition of Somaliland Independence

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025