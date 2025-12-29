Call for Transparency: BJP Demands White Paper on MGNREGA Irregularities in Punjab
BJP leader Paramjit Singh Kainth urges Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann to release a White Paper on alleged irregularities in MGNREGA implementation. Issues include fake job cards and incomplete projects, demanding a detailed inquiry. Kainth highlights reforms under the new Viksit Bharat-Guarantee Act for enhancing rural employment.
- Country:
- India
BJP leader Paramjit Singh Kainth has called on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to issue a White Paper addressing alleged irregularities in the state's implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme over the past decade.
Kainth, who serves as the state vice-president for the BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha, has pressed for a comprehensive and timely investigation. He demands the release of detailed, district-wise data on job cards, employment, payments, and social audits to enhance accountability and transparency.
Highlighting reports of fake job cards and other issues, Kainth commends the newly enacted Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, for reforms including a 125-day employment guarantee and mandatory social audits, though he criticizes the Punjab government for convening a special assembly session amid ongoing concerns.
