Zelenskiy Decries Russian Attacks Amid Tensions With Moscow

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Russia for avoiding negotiations and continuing its large-scale attacks on Ukraine. The offensive involved numerous drones and missiles. Amid ongoing diplomatic efforts, the situation remains tense, with the U.S. and European countries exploring security guarantees for Ukraine. Russia maintains readiness for dialogue but disputes claims of targeted strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 01:43 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 01:43 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned Russian assaults on Ukraine, emphasizing that these attacks indicate Moscow's avoidance of peace talks. Perhaps one of the largest offensives since the war's onset, the strikes involved 574 drones and 40 missiles, devastating various regions, including a significant hit on a U.S.-owned electronics firm.

Despite diplomatic attempts involving U.S. President Donald Trump, Zelenskiy expressed skepticism about Russia's commitment to negotiations, attributing more sinister motives to the Kremlin's actions. The aggressive strikes and diplomatic stalemate suggest an uncertain path to conflict resolution, with potential global ramifications.

Amidst the tension, military planning for post-conflict security guarantees continues among U.S. and European allies. Ukraine faces an arduous journey toward peace, exacerbated by the massive human toll and the geopolitical challenges posed by ongoing Russian offensives and strategic maneuvers. Meanwhile, Russia appears open to negotiation but remains firm in its defensive posture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

