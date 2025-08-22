Left Menu

Supreme Court Eases Restrictions on Stray Dogs in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court revised its August 11 order on stray dogs, allowing their release post-sterilization and immunization, except for rabid or aggressive canines. The court also mandated municipal authorities to establish dog feeding zones and a helpline for reporting violations, ensuring public safety and animal welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:26 IST
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant revision of its previous stance, the Supreme Court has allowed stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to be released back into their original territory after undergoing sterilization and immunization. A three-judge bench concluded that dogs infected with rabies or displaying aggressive behavior remain the exception to this rule.

The apex court stressed that rabid and aggressive strays should not be released but instead housed in separate shelters post-sterilization. Underlining public safety, the court limited public feeding, instructing municipal bodies to create designated feeding areas within each ward, supported by proper signage to inform the public.

Moreover, the court directed that individuals or organizations contravening its guidelines face legal consequences, making it imperative for municipal bodies to establish a helpline for reporting breaches. The court's order further accommodates animal lovers' desires to adopt strays, provided they ensure the canines don't return to the streets, adding a financial stipulation for courtside appearances by NGOs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

