Left Menu

CISF Foils Intrusion at Parliament; 19-Year-Old from Uttar Pradesh Apprehended

A 19-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh breached the Parliament House perimeter but was quickly caught by security. Identified as Ram Kumar Bind, he was described as mentally incoherent. This incident occurred amid heightened security measures since the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:36 IST
CISF Foils Intrusion at Parliament; 19-Year-Old from Uttar Pradesh Apprehended
Parliament Building (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An attempted security breach at the Parliament House complex was averted early Friday morning when a 19-year-old intruder was apprehended by alert security personnel. Identified as Ram Kumar Bind, a resident from Bhadohi district in Uttar Pradesh, the individual was found to be "mentally incoherent," according to preliminary police investigations.

In a detailed statement, the Delhi police confirmed that the incident occurred around 5:50 am as the suspect tried scaling the perimeter wall of the Parliament complex. Thanks to prompt action from the CISF and local police staff, Bind was intercepted and subsequently handed over to authorities for further investigation.

This security scare brings back memories of the infamous December 13, 2001, terrorist attack by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) that left several dead. Despite heightened security since then, another incident in December 2023 saw a breach involving anti-government protests within the premises, leading to several arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025