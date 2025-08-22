CISF Foils Intrusion at Parliament; 19-Year-Old from Uttar Pradesh Apprehended

An attempted security breach at the Parliament House complex was averted early Friday morning when a 19-year-old intruder was apprehended by alert security personnel. Identified as Ram Kumar Bind, a resident from Bhadohi district in Uttar Pradesh, the individual was found to be "mentally incoherent," according to preliminary police investigations.

In a detailed statement, the Delhi police confirmed that the incident occurred around 5:50 am as the suspect tried scaling the perimeter wall of the Parliament complex. Thanks to prompt action from the CISF and local police staff, Bind was intercepted and subsequently handed over to authorities for further investigation.

This security scare brings back memories of the infamous December 13, 2001, terrorist attack by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) that left several dead. Despite heightened security since then, another incident in December 2023 saw a breach involving anti-government protests within the premises, leading to several arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)