U.S. Tightens Grip: Sanctions Expand on Iran's Oil Export Network

The Trump administration has imposed new sanctions targeting entities in Hong Kong, China, UAE, and Marshall Islands for violating Iran-related restrictions. The measures hit Greek national Antonios Margaritis's network and companies and identify vessels linked to Iranian oil exports. China-based operators have also faced sanctions for handling sanctioned Iranian oil shipments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 13:13 IST
The U.S. Treasury Department announced fresh sanctions against entities in several countries accused of violating Iran-related restrictions, focusing on 13 companies across Hong Kong, China, the UAE, and the Marshall Islands. The action targets networks associated with Greek national Antonios Margaritis, allegedly involved in illicit Iranian oil transportation.

Particular companies, including Ares Shipping Limited in Hong Kong and Comford Management in the Marshall Islands, have been singled out, alongside designated vessels like Adeline G and Kongm under Panama's flag. These ships are believed to have carried Iranian crude oil in defiance of sanctions. Additionally, the U.S. State Department sanctioned two China-based terminal operators for oil-related activities contravening American sanctions.

Iran has suspended nuclear talks with Washington following U.S. and Israeli actions against its nuclear infrastructure. Although Iran denies pursuing nuclear weapons, its top diplomat indicated that the time for effective negotiations with the U.S. has not yet arrived, while promising continued cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog.

(With inputs from agencies.)

