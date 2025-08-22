Globtier Infotech Launches IPO at Rs 72 Per Share: Key Details

Globtier Infotech has announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 72 per share. The offering, which seeks to raise Rs 31.02 crore, will open for subscription on August 25.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 38.11 lakh equity shares, with a market maker portion of 2.24 lakh shares, alongside an offer for sale of 5 lakh equity shares. Trading will occur on the BSE SME platform, with the IPO closing on August 28, 2025. Proceeds are earmarked for working capital, debt repayment, and general corporate objectives.

Globtier Infotech, known for its Managed IT and SAP support services, reported revenue of Rs 94.81 crore and a net profit of Rs 5.50 crore for FY 25. Shannon Advisors Pvt Ltd is managing the offer, with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)