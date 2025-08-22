Left Menu

Globtier Infotech Launches IPO at Rs 72 Per Share: Key Details

Globtier Infotech will open its Rs 31.02 crore IPO at Rs 72 per share on August 25. The IPO, available on the BSE SME platform, includes fresh issues and an offer for sale. Proceeds will fund capital needs, debt repayment, and corporate purposes. It closes on August 28, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 13:47 IST
Globtier Infotech has announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 72 per share. The offering, which seeks to raise Rs 31.02 crore, will open for subscription on August 25.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 38.11 lakh equity shares, with a market maker portion of 2.24 lakh shares, alongside an offer for sale of 5 lakh equity shares. Trading will occur on the BSE SME platform, with the IPO closing on August 28, 2025. Proceeds are earmarked for working capital, debt repayment, and general corporate objectives.

Globtier Infotech, known for its Managed IT and SAP support services, reported revenue of Rs 94.81 crore and a net profit of Rs 5.50 crore for FY 25. Shannon Advisors Pvt Ltd is managing the offer, with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

