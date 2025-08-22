Left Menu

PM Modi's Transformative Railway Projects Set to Boost Gujarat's Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Gujarat to inaugurate over Rs 1,400 crore worth of railway projects. These initiatives aim to enhance connectivity, boost industrial development, and create employment in North Gujarat's Mahesana, Patan, Banaskantha, Gandhinagar, and Ahmedabad districts, aligning with PM Gati Shakti and National Logistics Policy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Gujarat on August 25 to inaugurate a series of railway projects valued at over Rs 1,400 crore, according to a release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office. The projects are targeted at improving regional connectivity and boosting economic growth across North Gujarat, specifically in the districts of Mahesana, Patan, Banaskantha, Gandhinagar, and Ahmedabad.

The projects include the doubling of the 65 km Mahesana-Palanpur Rail Line, the conversion of the 37 km Kalol-Kadi-Katosan Road Rail Line, and the conversion of the 40 km Bechraji-Ranuj Rail Line. These initiatives, funded at Rs 537 crore, Rs 347 crore, and Rs 520 crore respectively, aim to deliver smoother and safer transportation options, benefiting daily commuters, tourists, and businesses alike, while supporting regional economic integration.

Additionally, these upgrades will facilitate the introduction of high-speed trains on the Ahmedabad-Delhi corridor, enhancing both passenger and freight transport. The Bechraji-Ranuj Rail Line's conversion supports the National Logistics Policy and PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, aiming to lower logistics costs and strengthen Gujarat's logistics sector. The project's anticipated benefits include accelerated socio-economic progress and reduced travel time, fostering new investments and regional industrial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

