India Boosts Air Firepower with Major Order of Rampage Missiles

The Indian Air Force is enhancing its strike capabilities by ordering a significant number of Rampage air-to-ground missiles from Israel. These missiles have already proven effective against targets in Pakistan, and further integration is being explored, alongside potential local production under the Make in India initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:43 IST
Rampage missile representative image (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Air Force plans to bolster its operational strength by acquiring a substantial number of Rampage air-to-ground missiles from Israel, defense sources have revealed. These missiles have demonstrated their precision and efficacy in past operations, particularly in Punjab province of Pakistan.

Known within the Indian Air Force as the High Speed Low Drag-Mark 2 missile, the Rampage has been successfully integrated with the Su-30 MKI, Jaguar, and MiG-29 fleets. Orders for these highly effective weapons are set to proceed under expedited procedures, reflecting their strategic importance to India's defense strategy.

The Rampage missiles were notably employed to hit terrorist bases in Muridke and Bahawalpur with great success. Their integration with the Su-30 MKI has notably increased the aircraft's capabilities, enabling the launch of long-range missiles, including the BrahMos. The potential for local production and widespread deployment is now under consideration through the Make in India initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

