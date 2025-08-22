Left Menu

Rainfall Dampens India's Peak Power Demand Projections

Intermittent rains have reduced India's peak power demand, preventing it from reaching the projected level of 277 GW as expected by the government. Central Electricity Authority's Chairperson, Ghanshyam Prasad, explained that continual rainfall has decreased the usage of cooling appliances, thus lowering demand.

Central Electricity Authority Chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad stated that the consistent rains have lowered the demand, preventing it from reaching the forecasted peak of 277 GW. Prasad made these comments at the BNEF Summit in the national capital, touching on how earlier projections had considered insufficient rainfall scenarios.

High rainfall has notably impacted power demand, with past records showing the highest demand reaching 250 GW in May 2024, which was an all-time high. The continuous rainfall has altered the usual demand patterns, prompting India to adjust its power management plans.

