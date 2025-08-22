Rainfall Dampens India's Peak Power Demand Projections

India's peak power demand is unlikely to reach the projected 277 gigawatts this summer due to consistent rainfall reducing the need for cooling appliances, according to a senior government official.

Central Electricity Authority Chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad stated that the consistent rains have lowered the demand, preventing it from reaching the forecasted peak of 277 GW. Prasad made these comments at the BNEF Summit in the national capital, touching on how earlier projections had considered insufficient rainfall scenarios.

High rainfall has notably impacted power demand, with past records showing the highest demand reaching 250 GW in May 2024, which was an all-time high. The continuous rainfall has altered the usual demand patterns, prompting India to adjust its power management plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)