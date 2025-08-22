Left Menu

Punjab's Legal Metrology Wing Achieves Performance Milestones in 2025

The Legal Metrology Wing of Punjab's Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department reported a 121% surge in compounding fee collection and doubled inspections during April-July 2025. Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak praised the progress and called for further modernization and expansion of the wing, emphasizing consumer protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 20:44 IST
Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Legal Metrology Wing of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department in Punjab has showcased remarkable growth in its performance metrics, as revealed in recent official data covering the April to July 2025 period. Key achievements include a 121% increase in compounding fee collection, amounting to Rs 1.10 crore compared to Rs 49.68 lakh during the same months in 2024.

Additionally, the number of inspections conducted by the wing has doubled, reaching 11,035 this year from the previous 5,753. Cases registered saw a significant rise from 587 to 1,531, with verification activities in commercial establishments showing year-on-year improvement with 42,733 carried out, slightly up from 41,625. Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, during a performance review at Anaj Bhawan, heralded the dedication of officers and encouraged continued diligence.

He also instructed the drafting of proposals for the wing's restructuring and acquisition of modern equipment to bolster its efficiency. The discussion highlighted the critical role of the wing in protecting consumers by ensuring accurate market weights and measures. Attendees included Principal Secretary Rahul Tiwari, Additional Secretary Kamal Kumar Garg, and Wing Controller Manohar Singh. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

