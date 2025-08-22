Left Menu

Uttarakhand Seeks Urgent Help from Centre After Devastating Rain

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari seeking urgent central aid for restoring roads and bridges ravaged by recent natural calamities in Dharali. Gadkari assured CM Dhami of prompt assistance as recovery efforts continue under Dhami's supervision amid ongoing relief initiatives in the impacted regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:06 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi. (PhotoANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a crucial meeting held in the national capital, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, for urgent aid. The primary concern is the repair and construction of roads and bridges that suffered significant damage from recent rains and natural disasters.

During the discussion, CM Dhami detailed the extent of damage within the state, highlighting that Uttarkashi's Dharali area was particularly affected by the heavy rainfall and cloudburst earlier this month. In response, Gadkari assured the Chief Minister of comprehensive support from the central government to facilitate quick recovery.

Earlier this August, Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area experienced heavy devastation due to a cloudburst, triggering flash floods that dismantled homes and infrastructure. Rescue and restoration operations are being closely monitored by CM Dhami, with district officials and agencies ensuring essential services and safety measures are in place for affected residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

