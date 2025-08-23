Tragic Explosion in Punjab: LPG Tanker Collision Sparks Devastating Fire

In a tragic incident in Punjab's Mandiala village, a collision between an LPG tanker and a pickup truck resulted in a massive explosion and fire, leaving two people dead and 23 injured, officials confirmed on Saturday. Civil Hospital Hoshiarpur's SMO, Dr. Kuldeep Singh, stated that seven patients remain admitted at the local hospital, while 15 others have been referred to specialized medical facilities.

One of the deceased was already dead upon arrival at the hospital, while another who was transferred to a private hospital succumbed later. An injured victim recounted how neighbors helped him and his mother reach the hospital due to unresponsive ambulance services. He described the chaos, explaining that the fire reached his home, initially mistaking it for a cylinder explosion.

The catastrophic event likely ensued when a vehicle collided with the LPG tanker, triggering the fire and subsequent explosion. Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain reported swift reaction from fire tenders, ambulances, and police. Despite efforts, delays were encountered with ambulance responses. Punjab Minister Ravjot Singh, who visited the site, pledged government aid for those affected by the calamity.