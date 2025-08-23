India Celebrates Second National Space Day, Honoring Lunar Achievements

The Indian Space Research Organisation's Space Applications Centre Director, Nilesh M Desai, extended greetings on the occasion of National Space Day 2025, underscoring the day's goal to enhance public knowledge about space and inspire from India's achievements in the sector. The event held in New Delhi featured Union Minister Jitendra Singh as the chief guest.

Nilesh M Desai informed that the celebration of the second National Space Day follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to recognize August 23 as a day of national significance, marking the success of Chandrayaan 3 in 2023.

The event highlights the strides made by India's space program, particularly the success at the first attempt in planetary exploration and the trailblazing Chandrayaan 3 landing on the lunar South Pole. The theme, "Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan: Ancient Wisdom to Infinite Possibilities," celebrates the country's advancement from ancient astronomy to cutting-edge space missions.