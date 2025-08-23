Left Menu

India Celebrates Second National Space Day, Honoring Lunar Achievements

ISRO commemorates National Space Day, highlighting India's space achievements and inspiring public knowledge. Celebrations mark Chandrayaan-3's historic lunar landing, with Union Minister Jitendra Singh as the event's chief guest. The day's theme, "Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan," emphasizes India's journey from ancient astronomical wisdom to modern space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 11:04 IST
India Celebrates Second National Space Day, Honoring Lunar Achievements
Director of Space Applications Centre, ISRO, Nilesh M Desai (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation's Space Applications Centre Director, Nilesh M Desai, extended greetings on the occasion of National Space Day 2025, underscoring the day's goal to enhance public knowledge about space and inspire from India's achievements in the sector. The event held in New Delhi featured Union Minister Jitendra Singh as the chief guest.

Nilesh M Desai informed that the celebration of the second National Space Day follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to recognize August 23 as a day of national significance, marking the success of Chandrayaan 3 in 2023.

The event highlights the strides made by India's space program, particularly the success at the first attempt in planetary exploration and the trailblazing Chandrayaan 3 landing on the lunar South Pole. The theme, "Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan: Ancient Wisdom to Infinite Possibilities," celebrates the country's advancement from ancient astronomy to cutting-edge space missions.

