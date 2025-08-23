Daring Rescue: Car Retrieved Amid Rising Floodwaters in Kathua

In a gripping rescue mission, a car swept away by surging floodwaters in Kathua was successfully retrieved using a crane on Saturday. This operation is among several rescue endeavors taking place in the area as residents grapple with severe weather-induced flooding.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was actively present at the scene, coordinating rescue operations to ensure public safety in the face of dangerously rising water levels. Their swift actions highlight the urgent measures being taken to manage the adverse weather effects plaguing the region.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, awaiting further updates on both rescue efforts and the overall impact of the flooding. The region remains on high alert as officials urge residents to stay informed and follow safety directives.