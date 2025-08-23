Left Menu

India's Ambitious Space Odyssey: Towards Moon, Mars, and Beyond

At the National Space Day event in New Delhi, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan unveiled India's bold plans to launch the Chandrayaan 4 and Venus Orbiter missions, aiming to establish the Bhartiya Space Station by 2035 and achieve a lunar landing by 2040, placing India at the forefront of global space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 12:12 IST
ISRO chief V Narayanan (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Speaking at New Delhi's National Space Day, V Narayanan, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), revealed India's ambitious space agenda, including the Chandrayaan 4 mission and the Venus Orbiter Mission, both of which signify India's expanding presence in international space exploration.

A major highlight of Narayanan's announcement was the plan to establish Bhartiya Space Station by 2035, with its first module launching as early as 2028. He further stated India's intent to land on the moon by 2040, elevating the nation's space program to a position of global prominence.

Moreover, Narayanan credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and support in ensuring milestones like sending an Indian, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, to the International Space Station. The success of such initiatives underscores India's commitment to solidifying its role as a leader in space science.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

