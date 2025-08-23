India's Ambitious Space Odyssey: Towards Moon, Mars, and Beyond

Speaking at New Delhi's National Space Day, V Narayanan, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), revealed India's ambitious space agenda, including the Chandrayaan 4 mission and the Venus Orbiter Mission, both of which signify India's expanding presence in international space exploration.

A major highlight of Narayanan's announcement was the plan to establish Bhartiya Space Station by 2035, with its first module launching as early as 2028. He further stated India's intent to land on the moon by 2040, elevating the nation's space program to a position of global prominence.

Moreover, Narayanan credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and support in ensuring milestones like sending an Indian, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, to the International Space Station. The success of such initiatives underscores India's commitment to solidifying its role as a leader in space science.

(With inputs from agencies.)