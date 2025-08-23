Tragic Road Accident in Bihar Claims Eight Lives

In a tragic incident on Saturday morning, eight individuals lost their lives in a road accident on the Daniyawan-Hilsa road within the Shahjahanpur police jurisdiction under Daniyawan block, Bihar. The ill-fated victims hailed from Reddy Malama village in Hilsa police precinct, Nalanda district, and were en route to Fatuha for a sacred dip in the Ganga at Triveni Sangam, according to law enforcement sources.

The District Magistrate of Patna disclosed that the fatal accident took place around 6:45 AM due to a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a heavy vehicle, identified as a Hyva. In addition to the deceased, five individuals sustained injuries and are presently undergoing treatment at Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH). The district administration promptly dispatched local police, traffic personnel, and ambulances to the accident site for immediate response and assistance.

The Civil Surgeon has assured continuous coordination with the hospital superintendent to guarantee appropriate medical treatment for the injured individuals. Extending condolences to the bereaved families, the District Magistrate emphasized the administration's commitment to providing comprehensive support to the victims and their families. Presence of administrative and law enforcement teams, including the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Fatuha-1 and Sub-Divisional Officer of Patna City, was noted, ensuring stringent adherence to rescue protocols. The Daniyawan Circle Officer has been mandated to implement the Standard Operating Procedure decisively and efficiently, with the Rural Superintendent of Police overseeing the safety measures at the accident scene. Collaborative efforts are in place to hasten aid to the affected families.