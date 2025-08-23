Tragedy Strikes Chamoli: Uttarakhand CM Reacts to Devastating Cloudburst

In Chamoli's Tharali area, a devastating cloudburst late Friday claimed the life of a young woman, leaving Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressing 'deep grief'. The CM's office reported his immediate concern for a missing person and the rapid mobilization of rescue teams.

Under Chief Minister Dhami's instructions, police, disaster management, and district administration teams have promptly reached the scene, launching intensive relief operations. The violent cloudburst inundated Tharali market and nearby locales with heavy debris, significantly damaging multiple homes, including the residence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, and burying vehicles and shops.

Swift response came with NDRF, ITBP, and SSB forces arriving quickly at the disaster site. In his proactive approach, CM Dhami contacted local representatives for thorough damage assessments and urged collaboration with the district administration. His continuous communication and personal oversight efforts underline the commitment to tackle the crisis effectively.